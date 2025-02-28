Nvidia: Growth Normalization Continues, Slower Margin Recovery Ahead (Upgrade)

Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation beat both revenue and EPS consensus in 4Q FY2025, but the earnings surprises are narrowing.
  • The company's growth momentum continues to slow in 1Q FY2026, with gross margins dropping to the low 70s due to Blackwell chip production.
  • Management indicates that uncertainty surrounding tariff policies could impact its gross margin recovery to the mid-70s in 2H FY2026.
  • Nvidia's next growth catalyst could be fueled by increased AI computing demand from the next “Reasoning AI,” which will require 100x more computing power than its previous AI models.
  • After the post-earnings pullback and an 18% decline since my last rating, with NVDA stock now trading at a non-GAAP P/E fwd of 29x, I’ve upgraded it to Hold.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

What Happened

I would not be surprised if NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had an 8% drop after delivering a double beat on revenue and non-GAAP EPS in 4Q FY2025. NVDA recently paused as the U.S. equity market

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

