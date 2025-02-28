Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Walter Johnsen - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Paul Driscoll - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Marrone - Singular Research

Jeffrey Matthews - Ram Partners

Richard Dearnley - Longport Partners

Jake Patterson - TALANTA Investment Group

Walter Johnsen

Good morning. Welcome to the fourth quarter and year 2024 earnings conference call for Acme United Corporation. I'm Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. With me is Paul Driscoll, our Chief Financial Officer, who will first read the safe harbor statement. Paul?

Paul Driscoll

Walter Johnsen

Thank you, Paul.

Acme United had a strong year in 2024. We had record net sales of $194.4 million and record EBITDA of $20 million. As you may recall, we sold our Cuda and Camillus