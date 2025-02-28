PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Byrnes - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Business Development

Savneet Singh - Chief Executive Officer and President

Bryan Menar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mayank Tandon - Needham

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Adam Wyden - ADW Capital

Andrew Harte - BTIG

Charles Nabhan - Stephens

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Christopher Byrnes

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for PAR Technology's 2024 fourth quarter and year-end financial results call. Earlier this morning, we released our Q4 financial results. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at partech.com, where you can also find the Q4 financials presentation as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC.

During our call today, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and exclude the impact of certain items. A description and timing of these items along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. I'd also like to remind participants that this conference call may include forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results are subject to future