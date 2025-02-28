OneSpan Guides For A Flat FY25 And Expectations Weigh -- Stock Not Attractive
Summary
- OneSpan Inc.'s share price has declined due to elevated expectations and broader tech sector challenges, with flattish revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2025.
- Despite strong Q4 profitability from cost-cutting, future margin expansion is unlikely, and the focus is shifting to revenue growth with higher investments.
- Growth remains challenging, with no significant new initiatives or product innovations, and management expects growth mainly from existing customers.
- OSPN stock valuation at 14.4x P/E is reasonable but not attractive given modest growth prospects; I maintain a Hold rating.
