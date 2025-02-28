Nvidia: Expect Growth Momentum To Continue With The Rise Of Agentic AI
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's Q4 2024 report shows a strong growth momentum with 78% revenue increase, 80% net income gain and AI Datacenter growth at 93%, YoY.
- A slight dip in gross margins will be recovered later in 2025 with Blackwell significantly enhancing performance and scalability, in full operational mode and rapid ramping up.
- The rise of Agentic AI, the upcoming Robotic AI and the megatrend of increased computing power demand solidify Nvidia's long-term growth potential.
- I reiterate a strong buy rating for NVDA stock, projecting it as the best secular growth investment for the next 5 years due to the rapid AI advancements.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.