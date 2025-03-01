This may prove to be the shortest article I have ever written on Seeking Alpha. It's about how to avoid damage to your index or personal portfolio due to a misunderstanding of what is meant by "buying the dip." In bull markets, especially early
S&P 500 (VOO): Don't Buy The Dip, It's Only A Blip, And Head For The Hills If A Rally Fails
Summary
- Avoiding damage to your portfolio hinges on understanding the true meaning of "buying the dip."
- Misinterpreting "buying the dip" can lead to significant losses, especially in volatile markets.
- Focus on fundamentals and long-term growth rather than short-term price drops, especially in the present market which has gone up for so long and seems expensive.
- Properly timing the market is challenging; prioritize a disciplined investment strategy. Remember it's hard to succeed in a bear market by stock picking.
