Nexi S.p.A. (NEXPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCPK:NEXPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 28, 2025 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Paolo Bertoluzzo - Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Justin Forsythe - UBS
Josh Levin - Autonomous Research
Aleksandra Arsova - Equita
Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Mohammed Moawalla - Private Investor
Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America
Hannes Leitner - Jefferies
Nooshin Nejati - Deutsche Bank
Alberto Villa - Intermonte
Operator
Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi Full Year 2024 Financial Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, Chief Executive Officer of Nexi.
Paolo Bertoluzzo
Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our call for 2024 full year results. I'm here, as usual, with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO and Deputy General Manager, with Stefania Mantegazza, who leads our Investor Relations activities and a few other members of our team.
Today, I will start as usual with a summary of the key messages. Then I will spend a few minutes to deep dive on capital allocation, both in terms of how we see it and how we generate more and more cash over time, the results that we have achieved in 2024. And most importantly, the commitments we are taking for '25 and going forward. I will then hand over to Bernardo for full year results description. And then I'll come back to talk about the next year guidance, close and then open the Q&A session to answer to your questions.
Now let me start with the key messages. As usual, at Page 3, 3 key messages. First of all, a continued delivery of growth and most
- Read more current NEXPF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts