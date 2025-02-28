Nexi S.p.A. (NEXPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCPK:NEXPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 28, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Chief Executive Officer

Bernardo Mingrone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Forsythe - UBS

Josh Levin - Autonomous Research

Aleksandra Arsova - Equita

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mohammed Moawalla - Private Investor

Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Nooshin Nejati - Deutsche Bank

Alberto Villa - Intermonte

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, Chief Executive Officer of Nexi.

Paolo Bertoluzzo

Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our call for 2024 full year results. I'm here, as usual, with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO and Deputy General Manager, with Stefania Mantegazza, who leads our Investor Relations activities and a few other members of our team.

Today, I will start as usual with a summary of the key messages. Then I will spend a few minutes to deep dive on capital allocation, both in terms of how we see it and how we generate more and more cash over time, the results that we have achieved in 2024. And most importantly, the commitments we are taking for '25 and going forward. I will then hand over to Bernardo for full year results description. And then I'll come back to talk about the next year guidance, close and then open the Q&A session to answer to your questions.

Now let me start with the key messages. As usual, at Page 3, 3 key messages. First of all, a continued delivery of growth and most