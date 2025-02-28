Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Klabin S.A. (OTCPK:KLBAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Teixeira - CEO

Marcos Ivo - CFO and IR Officer

Antonneio Nicolini - Director, Pulp Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Rafael Barcelos - Bradesco BBI

Daniel Sasson - Itaú BBA

Tathiane Candini - JPMorgan

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Marcio Farid - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Klabin's Conference Call. At this time, all participants are connected as listeners-only and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. We kindly ask that, for the benefit of time, each analyst asks a minimum -- maximum of two questions.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and also being transmitted simultaneously through webcast, which can be accessed through Klabin's Investor Relations' website where the presentation is also available.

Any statements eventually made during this conference call in connection with Klabin's business outlook, projections, operating and financial targets, and potential growth should be understood as merely forecasts based on the company's management expectations in relation to the future of Klabin.

Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil's overall economic performance and on industry and international market behavior and therefore, are subject to change.

Today with us, we have Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO; Marcos Ivo, CFO and IRO; and the other company's officers. Initially, Mr. Cristiano and Mr. Ivo will comment on the company's performance during the fourth quarter and year of 2024. After that, the officers will be available to answer any questions that you may ask.

Now, I'll turn the floor to Mr. Cristiano. Please, you may go ahead.

Cristiano Teixeira

Good morning. Thank you once again for being with us. Now, on this meeting about the last quarter of 2024, I will talk a