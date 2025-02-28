Taking advantage of our EU insurance coverage, in early January 2025, we initiated coverage of Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREF, OTCPK:SSREY). The reinsurance sector has observed a material positive crowding movement, with Swiss Re
Swiss Re: Higher Dividend And Solid Execution, Buy Confirmed
Summary
- Lower estimates from the California Wildfire natural catastrophe event.
- The combined ratio, cost of risk, and reinvestment yield have produced supportive results, which increases our confidence in Swiss RE's net income delivery in 2025.
- Swiss Re increased its DPS by 8%. With a solid solvency ratio combined with a valuation discount vs peers, the company remains a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSREY, SSREF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.