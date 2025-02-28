Teleperformance SE (TLPFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Teleperformance SE (OTCPK:TLPFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Olivier Rigaudy

Good morning. Let's get started. Thomas, you start.

Thomas Mackenbrock

Yes. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome from Olivier and myself to our annual press conference for the year 2024. In usual manner, we will talk about the key highlights. We will deep dive into the financial results of last year and Q4. We will provide an outlook for '25. We will also provide you some updates and first glimpses in our new strategy with regard to AI because that has been a constant topic of questions from our investors. And of course, we are open to Q&A from your side.

So, what are the highlights? As you have seen, 2024 was a year for us where we have achieved all our financial results. TP has, for the first time, delivered more than €10 billion revenue, which means a statutory increase of 23%; on a like-for-like basis, 2.6%. With these over €10 billion revenue, we generated more than €1 billion in free cash flow, actually more than €1.08 billion free cash flow, and you will see later the source of that. So, a very highly resilient and strong business model.

And what's also nice to see that we have accelerated the growth momentum last year quarter-over-quarter, which, I think, shows the dynamic and the resiliency of the business. We have also increased the margin