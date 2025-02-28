American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Peterson - Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

Danny Prosky - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gabe Willhite - Chief Operating Officer

Stefan Oh - Chief Investment Officer

Brian Peay - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Farrell Granath - Bank of America

Michael Griffin - Citigroup

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Stroyeck - Green Street

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. My name is John and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Healthcare REIT Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Alan Peterson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. You may begin your conference.

Alan Peterson

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for American Healthcare REIT's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Danny Prosky, President and CEO; Gabe Willhite, Chief Operating Officer; Stefan Oh, Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Peay, Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, Danny, Gabe, Stefan and Brian will provide high level commentary discussing our operational results, financial position, guidance for 2025 and other recent news relating to American Healthcare REIT. Following these remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Please be advised that this call will include forward-looking statements. All statements made during this call, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results