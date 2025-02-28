AT&T: The Next Big Catalyst

Feb. 28, 2025 5:55 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock, , ,
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • AT&T remains a strong hold for income generation, with potential for a dividend hike due to robust cash flow and AI-driven margin improvements.
  • How AI integration will enhance customer service, fraud protection, network optimization, and security, potentially reducing churn and boosting margins is discussed.
  • Recent performance shows solid mobility and fiber growth, though business wireline revenue is declining; free cash flow covers dividends and debt reduction.
  • Looking ahead, AT&T projects low single-digit revenue growth, with significant fiber growth and strong free cash flow.
  • Possible dividend increase?
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
Abstract portrait of an humanoid representing artificial Intelligence and generative AI

blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

We have covered AT&T (NYSE:T) more than any other stock in our public coverage universe. We have moved from controversial sell calls, to buys when shares were mid teens, to suggesting running a house position with trading gains to collect all future

Looking for more returns like this? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing

Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

Try our service & take 20% off right NOW via this AT&T article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). In a volatile market impacted by inflation and tariffs, we remain nimble, finding the highest conviction. Get the best ideas from a team with a proven track record. GET IN THE GAME!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
42.74K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News