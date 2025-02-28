St. James's Place plc (STJPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

St. James's Place plc (OTCPK:STJPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark FitzPatrick - Chief Executive Officer

Caroline Waddington - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Andrew Crean - Autonomous Research

Greg Simpson - Exane BNP Paribas

Charles Bendit - Redburn Atlantic

Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan

Ben Bathurst - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Andrew Lowe - Citi

Mark FitzPatrick

Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 full year results. Today, I'm going to talk you through three key areas. Firstly, the strong business and financial performance we've delivered in 2024. Secondly, the progress we're making against our key programs of work and our broader priorities. And thirdly and finally, how our strategy is positioning us for further success, ensuring we keep delivering for all our stakeholders in the years ahead.

I'm delighted to be accompanied this morning by our CFO, Caroline Waddington, who joined us in September last year. Caroline will shortly cover our financial performance for 2024. But first, I'll begin with a recap of our new business performance. While 2024 was in many ways a challenging year for SJP. I'm pleased to report it was also a year in which we delivered a strong outturn for our flows.

So this is a testament to the power and quality of our advice-led business model. Even more importantly, it reflects the value that more than 1 million clients place in a trusted relationship they have with our great advisers. In 2024, despite a mixed environment for U.K. consumers, we grew our client base and they entrusted us with GBP 18.4 billion of new investments, which is 20% higher than in 2023. Even with pressures on household finances and a bumpy macro environment, individuals still need to save and invest for