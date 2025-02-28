“Your life is the result of the choices that you have made; if you don't like your life, then make better choices.” This is a quote I remind myself regularly when deciding on what to invest in. The main issue is
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Is Risky, But We Are Buying The 8.5% Preferred Stocks
- Analyzed Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's four preferred stocks to determine the best risk-to-earnings ratio, focusing on financial metrics and market-adjusted asset coverage ratios.
- PEB's preferred stocks yield around 8.50%, with dividends representing 15% of expected FFO, providing a significant cushion despite credit concerns.
- Moody's credit scoring process indicates a Ba3 rating for PEB, with preferred stocks rated close to B1, highlighting higher risk compared to peers.
- PEB's preferred stocks offer higher yields than peers, suggesting potential Alpha generation despite the risks associated with lower credit scores and asset coverage ratios.
