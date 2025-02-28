Fluidra, S.A. (FLUIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCPK:FLUIF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Clara Valera - Strategy, Investor Relations and M&A Senior Director
Eloy Planes - Executive President
Jaime Ramirez - CEO
Xavier Tintore - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jingyi Zheng - UBS
Manuel Lorente - Santander
Christoph Greulich - Berenberg
Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas
Tim Lee - Barclays
Juan Canovas - Alantra
Anna Ractliffe - Bank of America
Clara Valera
Good morning, and welcome to our full year 2024 results call. I'm Clara Valera, Strategy, Investor Relations and FP&A Senior Director. Joining me today on this call is our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes; our CEO, Jaime Ramirez; and Xavier Tintore, our CFO. They will walk you through a few slides on our results, and then they will be available to take your questions. You can follow this presentation in its original English version or in Spanish. Please select your preferred option in the menu at the bottom right-hand side of your screen. [Operator's Instructions] The presentation is accessible via our website, fluidra.com, and has also been uploaded to the Stock Exchange Commission this morning. A replay of today's presentation will be made available on our website later today. With that, I hand it over to our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes.
Eloy Planes
Thank you, Clara. Good morning, and thank you for joining our full year 2024 results call today and for your interest in Fluidra. Jaime and Xavier will provide more details shortly, but let me start with a few key takeaways. We delivered a strong 2024 performance at the top of our guidance for the year with sales and adjusted EBITDA growing 3% and 7%, respectively. Notably, for the first time since 2021, we have returned to year-on-year volume growth. We finished the year strongly with sales in Q4 up 9% and growth across all regions. This is
- Read more current FLUIF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts