The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirk Cheney - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Brent Guerisoli - CEO

John Gochnour - President and COO

Lynette Walbom - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Pennant Group Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kirk Cheney. Please go ahead.

Kirk Cheney

Thank you, Marvin. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me today, I have Brent Guerisoli, our CEO; John Gochnour, our President and COO; and Lynette Walborn, our CFO.

Before we begin, I have a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10-K yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.pennantgroup.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 28, 2026. We want to remind anyone who may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, February 28, 2025, and these statements will not be updated after today's call.

Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not