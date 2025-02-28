Stryker Corporation (SYK) Citi's 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day (Transcript)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Citi’s 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day February 27, 2025 12:15 PM ET

Preston Wells - CFO

Jason Beach - VP, Finance, IR

Joanne Wuensch - Citigroup

Joanne Wuensch

Joanne Wuensch, the medical technology analyst here at Citi Bank. So for our next session, I'm quite thrilled to have the incoming CFO, Preston Wells and Jason Beach, which I think people know quite well. But thank you for joining us today.

Preston Wells

Thank you for having us.

Q - Joanne Wuensch

I hope you're having a good day. So I want to kick off, Preston, you're stepping into some big shoes here. And I know we all know you from your IR days. But I'm curious how you're feeling about this new role? And how do you think you're going to make your mark?

Preston Wells

Well, first of all, thank you for having us. It's been a good morning so far, and I look forward to a good afternoon as well. The good news is the shoes that I'm stepping into, they are big, but we are certainly in a good position as a company. We've got really well-defined targets of where we're heading and a real clear vision of where we're going. And obviously, maybe Kevin -- you heard Kevin talk about it on the earnings call, as long as he's at the helm, we're steering the ship in the same direction. So, now I'm looking forward to just helping to continue the pathway that we've been on and looking forward to working with folks like Jason, Kevin and some of the leadership team and continuing the trajectory that we've been both on the top and with our op margin and EPS goals.

