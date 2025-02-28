Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Goff - Managing Director

Chris Long - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Angie Long - Chief Investment Officer

Matt Bloomfield - President

Jeff Fox - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Harter - UBS Financial

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to Palmer Square Capital BDC's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeremy Goff, Managing Director, you may begin.

Jeremy Goff

Welcome to Palmer Square Capital BDC's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me this afternoon are Chris Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Angie Long, Chief Investment Officer; Matt Bloomfield, President; and Jeff Fox, Chief Financial Officer and Director.

Palmer Square Capital BDC's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2024 financial results were released earlier today and can be also accessed on Palmer Square's Investor Relations website at palmersquarebdc.com. We have also arranged for a replay of today's event that can be accessed on our website for the next 6 months.

During this call, I want to remind you that the forward-looking statements we make are based on current expectations. The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including and without limitation, market conditions caused by uncertainty surrounding interest rates, changing economic conditions and other factors we identified in our filings with the SEC.

Although we believe