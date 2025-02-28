Wienerberger AG (WBRBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wienerberger AG (OTCPK:WBRBY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Therese Jander - SVP IR
Heimo Scheuch - CEO
Gerhard Hanke - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Brijesh Siya - HSBC
Axel Stasse - Morgan Stanley
Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research
Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS
Tobias Woerner - Stifel
Harry Goad - Berenberg
Therese Jander
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and I hope you're all well. A warm welcome to the Wienerberger conference call. Our Board representative today is Mr. Heimo Scheuch, our CEO; and Gerhard Hanke, our CFO. And they will walk you through the presentation and are ready to take your questions afterwards.
So then I will hand over to Mr. Heimo Scheuch.
Heimo Scheuch
Thank you, and a warm welcome also from our side, Gerhard and myself. Today, we welcome you from Belgium from our biggest showroom in Wienerberger, north of Brussels, and glad to have you all on the phone. This time when we go through the presentation, I've put the shareholder letter in front, and it made me think that more than 10 years ago, I had the pleasure to sit with Warren Buffett in his office in the United States, and we discussed about the development of North America, especially the U.S. and about Europe. And I must say to all of you, it was very challenging, interesting and rewarding this more than an hour conversation because a lot of things that he actually said 10 years ago became true in this world. So it was fascinating. And he said one thing before I left, said he said to me, Heimo, always put the people in front and communicate well with them. So I thought we put the letter in front of this presentation. So to give you a good update and a detailed one about our group, our culture, our values and the people that are behind it.
- Read more current WBRBY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts