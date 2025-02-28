ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Wilson - IR, Insight Communications

Nikhil Lalwani - President, CEO & Director

Christopher Mutz - SVP, Head, Rare Diseases

Stephen Carey - CFO & SVP

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities

Gary Nachman - Raymond James

Faisal Khurshid - Leerink Partners

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Jeevan Larson - Truist Securities

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's ANI Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. After speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Now at this time, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Ms. Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations of ANI Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Lisa Wilson

Thank you. Welcome to ANI Pharmaceuticals Q4 2024 earnings results call. This is , Investor Relations for ANI. With me on today's call are Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Mutz, Senior Vice-President and Head of ANI's Rare Disease business. You can also access the webcast of this call through the Investors section of the ANI website at anipharmaceuticals.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statement made on today's conference call that expresses a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to ANI Pharmaceutical's management as of today, and involve risks and uncertainties included in those noted in our press release issued this morning and our filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees