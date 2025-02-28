Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hammerson plc (OTCPK:HMSNF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Rita-Rose Gagné - CEO

Himanshu Raja - CFO

Josh Warren - IR

Rob Jones - BNP Paribas

Bjorn Zietsman - Panmure Liberum

Edoardo Gili - Green Street

John Cahill - Stifel

Marc Mozzi - Bank of America

Paul May - Barclays

Zachary Gauge - UBS

Ventsi Iliev - Lanschot Kempen

Rita-Rose Gagné

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our full year 2024 results presentation here at our offices in Marble Arch, and welcome to those who are dialing in. So 2024 has been a very busy and transformative year. Actually, it's been busy for the last 4 years. And the key highlights around the delivery are a balance sheet for growth, a strong operational performance and now a growth agenda.

So let's get started. Following several years of strategic repositioning, selling noncore assets and reinvesting the proceeds to drive revenue in our prime portfolio, our balance sheet now stands as one of the strongest in the sector. LTV is 30%, and that is post the reinvestment in our Westquay asset. All our destinations are now in the top 20 retail venues in their countries, and they are all in the top 1% of where retail spend is concentrated. We've been obsessive about creating relevant spaces and experiences for our customers and our occupiers. And that's been powered by data and analytics.

What's clear is that the flight to quality has driven strong demand to our destinations. And we delivered another strong year, actually another record year, of leasing. We did 262 leases signed on 1 million square feet of space. That generated GBP 41 million of rent, and that is up 2% like-for-like. That represents GBP 255 million of rent contracted to first break. That is a long-term