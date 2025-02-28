Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 2025 Investor Day (Transcript)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Perrigo 2025 Investor Day February 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Joseph - Vice President, Investor Relations

Patrick Lockwood-Taylor - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eduardo Bezerra - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Triona Schmelter - President of CSCA

Roberto Khoury - President of CSCI

Ron Janish - Head of Global Supply Chain

Abbie Lennox - Chief Scientific Officer

David Ball - Chief Marketing & Digital Officer

Charles Atkinson - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Keith Devas - Jefferies

Susan Anderson - Canaccord

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Daniel Biolsi - Hedgeye

Operator

Welcome to Perrigo's 2025 Investor Day. [Operator Instructions]

Brad Joseph

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening. On behalf of Perrigo's executive leadership team, I'd like to welcome you to Perrigo's 2025 Virtual Investor Day. My name is Brad Joseph, Head of Investor Relations and Communications here at Perrigo.

Perrigo's journey over the last few years has been one of transformation into a Consumer Self-Care Company. And today, you're going to hear about how we plan to win in self-care by focusing on operational execution, our unique assets and our 3S plan: Stabilize, Streamline and Strengthen, to deliver value to you, our shareholders.

But before we do that, I'd like to remind everyone that during this presentation, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the slides for information regarding these statements which are subject to important risks and uncertainties.

We will reference adjusted financial measures that are non-GAAP in nature and we'll provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures on the Perrigo Investor Relations website. Please see the audited financial statements included in our SEC filings as well.

A few quick items before we start. First, unless stated, all financial results discussed and presented