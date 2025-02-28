Vallourec S.A. (VLOUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vallourec S.A. (OTCPK:VLOUF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Connor Lynagh - VP of Investor Relations

Philippe Guillemot - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sascha Bibert - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mike Pickup - Barclays

Baptiste Lebacq - ODDO BHF

Connor Lynagh

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Connor Lynagh, the Vice President of Investor Relations at Vallourec. I'm joined today by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Guillemot; and Vallourec's Chief Financial Officer, Sascha Bibert.

This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. I will now turn the call over to Philippe Guillemot.

Philippe Guillemot

Thank you, Connor. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for