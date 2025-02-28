Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Christopher Sheldon - Head of Investor Relations

Vincent Warnery - Chief Executive Officer

Astrid Hermann - Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Molly Wylenzek - Jefferies

Paulina Wurminghausen - Suddeutschen Zeitung

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Matthias Inverardi - Reuters

Victoria Petrova - Bank of America

Ulrike Dauer - Dow Jones

Karel Zoete - Kepler

Mikheil Omanadze - Exane BNP Paribas

Christopher Sheldon

Good morning, and welcome to Beiersdorf's 2024 Full Year Results Presentation. It's great to have you with us today. I'm here with our CFO, Astrid Hermann; and our CEO, Vincent Warnery, who will walk you through our full year and fourth quarter results shortly.

And with that, I'd like to hand it over to Vincent.

Vincent Warnery

Thank you, Christopher, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining our 2024 full year results conference. Astrid and I have now the pleasure to walk you through our financial results and share an update on the significant progress we have made in implementing our Win With Care strategy. Moreover, we'll provide an outlook on our plans for 2025 and beyond. After that, the floor will be open for your questions.

Let's start by looking back on 2024. 2024 was yet another challenging year, marked by ongoing geopolitical instability and macroeconomic volatility. Despite these significant headwinds, Beiersdorf proved this strength, resilience and innovative power, delivering yet another outstanding year and confirming our position as a leader in our industry.

Let's kick off with the highlights. We fully delivered on our promise and achieved sustained growth of sales and profit. Net sales reached an all-time high of EUR 9.9 billion, and