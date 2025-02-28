Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher Sheldon - Head of Investor Relations
Vincent Warnery - Chief Executive Officer
Astrid Hermann - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jeremy Fialko - HSBC
Guillaume Delmas - UBS
Iain Simpson - Barclays
Molly Wylenzek - Jefferies
Paulina Wurminghausen - Suddeutschen Zeitung
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank
Matthias Inverardi - Reuters
Victoria Petrova - Bank of America
Ulrike Dauer - Dow Jones
Karel Zoete - Kepler
Mikheil Omanadze - Exane BNP Paribas
Christopher Sheldon
Good morning, and welcome to Beiersdorf's 2024 Full Year Results Presentation. It's great to have you with us today. I'm here with our CFO, Astrid Hermann; and our CEO, Vincent Warnery, who will walk you through our full year and fourth quarter results shortly. [Operator Instructions]
And with that, I'd like to hand it over to Vincent.
Vincent Warnery
Thank you, Christopher, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining our 2024 full year results conference. Astrid and I have now the pleasure to walk you through our financial results and share an update on the significant progress we have made in implementing our Win With Care strategy. Moreover, we'll provide an outlook on our plans for 2025 and beyond. After that, the floor will be open for your questions.
Let's start by looking back on 2024. 2024 was yet another challenging year, marked by ongoing geopolitical instability and macroeconomic volatility. Despite these significant headwinds, Beiersdorf proved this strength, resilience and innovative power, delivering yet another outstanding year and confirming our position as a leader in our industry.
Let's kick off with the highlights. We fully delivered on our promise and achieved sustained growth of sales and profit. Net sales reached an all-time high of EUR 9.9 billion, and
- Read more current BDRFF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts