TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
John Loftin - Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
Paul Prager - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Fleury - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities
Mike Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets
Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald
Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets
John Todaro - Needham and Company
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities
Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the TeraWulf 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce John Larkin, Senior Vice President, Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Larkin. You may begin.
John Loftin
Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to TeraWulf's 2024 fourth quarter and year-end earnings call. Joining me today are Chairman and CEO, Paul Prager; and CFO, Patrick Fleury.
Before we get started, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.
During this call, we may use words like anticipate, could, enable, estimate, intend, expect, believe, potential, will, should, project and similar expressions, which indicate forward-looking statements. For a more comprehensive discussion of these and other risks, please refer to our filings with the SEC available on sec.gov and in the Investors section of our website at terawulf.com.
We will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures today. Please refer to our 10-K and 10-Q filings and our website for a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to the most comparable GAAP
