Neo Performance Materials: Cheap And Primed For Growth

Philip MacKellar
Summary

  • Neo Performance Materials is poised to benefit from the renewable energy and EV transitions, with its rare earth metals being critical for these sectors.
  • Geopolitical tensions and trade wars enhance Neo's value due to its significant non-Chinese operations, providing a strategic advantage.
  • The company's multi-year turnaround strategy includes expanding production capacity and improving efficiency, positioning it for future growth.
  • With strong financials, low valuations, and insider alignment, Neo offers a high margin of safety and a compelling investment opportunity.
  • Risks include a further slowdown in the EV market, exposure to China, and conflict with Russia given that its newest facility is in the ethnically Russian border town of Narva, Estonia.
Introduction to Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO:CA) (OTCPK:NOPMF) processes rare earth metals, magnets, and magnetic powders. It has operations around the globe and does significant business in China, North America, Europe, and Japan. The corporation was founded in the mid 1990s, is

This article was written by

Philip MacKellar
Philip MacKellar is an analyst, portfolio manager, and investor at Contra the Heard Investment Newsletter. He has been with the company since 2011 and has been investing since 2004. The newsletter’s primary focus is on contrarian and value-oriented investment opportunities traded in the United States and Canada. In addition, Philip sometimes engages in M&A, other special situations, and holds bonds, preferred shares, and convertible securities. Contra the Heard is a Toronto based company and was founded in 1995. Philip also blogs about personal finance topics on his own website called mymoneymoves.ca in his free time. You can also follow Philip at the Globe & Mail, on Twitter @Rallekcam, and catch him on YouTube at Contra the Heard.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The opinions expressed – imperfect and often subject to change – are not intended nor should be taken as advice or guidance. The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and dependable but is not guaranteed by the author.

About NEO:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
