John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
2 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund trailed the benchmark in the quarter but outperformed for the full year.
  • The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the fund’s benchmark, returned – 3.06% in the fourth quarter after performing well over the first nine months of 2024.
  • Yield curve positioning was the primary detractor from three-month results.

BONDS word on wooden cubes with money bag on yellow background. Bonds increasing concept.

Userba011d64_201/iStock via Getty Images

Average annual total returns1,2 %

Qtd

Ytd

1 yr

3 yr

5 yr

10 yr

Lifeof fund

Lifeof funddate

Class I without sales charge

-3.15

1.83

1.83

-2.49

-0.09

1.54

4.46

1/1/92

Class

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
2 Followers
John Hancock Investment Management, is a company of Manulife Investment Management, and we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with a broad network of asset managers backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. Our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans five continents. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TAUSX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TAUSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAUSX
--
TCUSX
--
TIUSX
--
JIGBX
--
JIGEX
--
JIGMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News