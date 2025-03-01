Ducommun: Extreme Undervaluation Offers Strong Buy Opportunity

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Ducommun's Q4 earnings showed modest growth but missed EPS expectations, leading to a stock price decline of over 6%.
  • Despite underwhelming 2024 growth, Ducommun is well-positioned for future gains, driven by commercial aerospace and defense sectors.
  • The stock is upgraded to a strong buy with a $91.05 price target, offering nearly 60% upside despite recent performance.
  • Risks include defense budget uncertainties and production rate timing, but potential cash flow growth and facility sales could enhance value.
United Airlines 737 Max 8 First Flight

Kevin Burkholder

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reported its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on the 27th of February. The company missed estimates on EPS but beat on revenues. This seemed enough to send the stock prices down by

This article was written by


18.94K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, LMT, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

