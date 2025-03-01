Broadcom: Must Hold Until Correction Stops

Mar. 01, 2025 12:57 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) StockAVGO, GOOGL, NVDA
Yavuz Akbay
222 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Broadcom is a key player in the AI and tech sector, providing specialized AI chips to major firms like Apple and Google.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, particularly from AI and VMware integration, AVGO's high valuation and current correction phase suggest a "hold" position.
  • AVGO's forward P/E and P/S ratios indicate overvaluation compared to sector averages, making it an expensive buy at present.
  • Risks include geopolitical tensions affecting semiconductor production and potential revenue declines in non-AI segments like broadband and industrial markets.

Broadcom headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a firm that has been in an uptrend since 2009. Even though sometimes it’s getting into accumulation phases, we’ve never seen it get into a downtrend in the long term. In this article, I will focus

This article was written by

Yavuz Akbay
222 Followers
Yavuz Akbay is quantitative analyst with over 5 years of experience in interpreting complex financial data, developing complex mathematical models and modeling and forecasting. Utilizes machine learning algorithms to enhance financial analysis and provide accurate and timely recommendations. Yavuz holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and now continuing Master's of Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

