TDF: Buy Chinese AI Companies At A Discount

Binary Tree Analytics
4.99K Followers
Summary

  • Chinese tech stocks have surged due to the DeepSeek AI engine, boosting the Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. by over 26% despite China's sluggish economy.
  • The fund's large structural discount to NAV, currently at -16%, is expected to narrow as underlying holdings improve and share repurchase programs are implemented.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund's initiatives, including a share repurchase program and management fee reduction, aim to reduce the discount and benefit shareholders.
  • Despite AI-driven gains, China's overall economy remains weak, with issues in real estate and employment, but AI offers growth potential for tech stocks.

CPU with Chinese flag concept

MF3d

Thesis

The price action in Chinese tech has been nothing short of astounding in the past month, with a massive rally driven by the DeepSeek AI engine release. The AI engine shocked the world with its efficient use

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
4.99K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

