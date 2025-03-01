London Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCPK:LDNXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 27, 2025 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Schwimmer - Chief Executive Officer
Michel-Alain Proch - Chief Financial Officer
Peregrine Riviere - Head, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Russell Quelch - Redburn Atlantic
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Michael Werner - UBS
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane
Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Julian Dobrovolschi - ABN AMRO
Ben Bathurst - RBC
Ian White - Autonomous Research
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the investor and analyst call for LSEG’s 2024 full year results. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to David Schwimmer, Chief Executive Officer, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.
David Schwimmer
Good morning and welcome to our 2024 full year results. I’m joined by Michel-Alain Proch, or MAP, our CFO; and by Peregrine Riviere, Head of Investor Relations.
In 2024, LSEG made significant progress on our strategy as we continue to transform our business and the industry we serve with innovative products across the trade lifecycle. LSEG delivered a year of strong revenue growth, up 8.4% or 7.7% on an organic basis. Our good performance was broad-based, driven by a high pace of innovation and relentless customer focus. We are also delivering efficient growth with 80 basis points of margin improvement in the year. Our equity free cash flow was up very strongly to £2.2 billion, supporting significant shareholder returns and our continued investment in future growth.
I’ll come back to the commercial and strategic progress we’re making in a moment. But first, I’ll hand over to MAP to take you through our financial performance
