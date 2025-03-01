The inflation measure released on Friday – the PCE price index favored by the Fed as a yardstick for its inflation target – jumped by 0.33% in January from December, or by 4.0% annualized, the worst month-to-month increase since March 2024. And this was on top
PCE Inflation Hits 4.0% MoM Annualized, Worst Since March. 3-Month PCE Hits 2.9%, Worst Since April
Summary
- The inflation measure released on Friday (the PCE price index favored by the Fed as a yardstick for its inflation target) jumped by 0.33% in January from December, or by 4.0% annualized.
- The 6-month PCE price index accelerated to +2.6% annualized, the worst increase since June 2024.
- The 3-month PCE price index accelerated to +2.94% annualized, the worst increase since April 2024.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.