QQQX: 8%-Plus Yield, 9% Discount, Long-Term NAV Growth

Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • QQQX, a CEF, offers an 8%-plus yield by selling covered calls on NASDAQ 100 stocks, aiming for attractive returns with reduced volatility.
  • QQQX has a long-term track record, with a 35% NAV/share increase since inception, and currently trades at a 9.11% discount to NAV.
  • The fund's top holdings include major tech stocks like Apple, Amazon, and Meta, and it provides regular quarterly distributions with tax advantages.
  • Despite some risks, such as price and call option risks, QQQX's performance and yield make it a speculative Buy for high-yield seekers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
The NASDAQ Stock Exchange headquarters in New York, USA

JHVEPhoto

In Friday's article, we profiled the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), a closed end fund, "CEF", which sells covered call options on NASDAQ stocks, in order to create income for its investors.

This article covers one of JEPQ's

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We closed an equity position in January 2025 with a 189% return from inception.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
40.09K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QQQX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on QQQX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News