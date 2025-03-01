JEPQ: An Underrated Fund That Is Built For Adverse Market Conditions

Skeptical12
2.55K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • JEPQ is a well-constructed, diversified ETF using innovative options strategies, offering consistent income and solid returns, closely tracking the Nasdaq-100 index.
  • JEPQ has delivered nearly 50% total returns since inception, outperforming the Nasdaq-100 in down markets and providing substantive monthly payouts.
  • With a conservative strategy of selling ELNs, JEPQ is less volatile and well-positioned for challenging market conditions, capturing most Nasdaq-100 gains.
  • Despite underperforming some aggressive peers in upmarkets, JEPQ's strategy should excel in volatile or range-bound markets, making it a strong buy recommendation.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

Most good long-term investments hold up well even in adverse market conditions. While a lot of companies perform well in more favorable market conditions, a good investment has to stand the test of time.

Over the last

This article was written by

Skeptical12
2.55K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News