What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday fell about 1% for the week, underscoring a tough February overall for markets.
The enthusiasm that swept Wall Street after Donald Trump's election victory last year and inauguration last month has waned in the face of uncertainties caused by the U.S. president's tariff moves, along with data that has pointed to sticky inflation and a slowdown in the economy.
One of the biggest events this week was chip giant Nvidia's (NVDA) quarterly results. The company's blockbuster earnings over the last two years have turned it into the world's second-biggest firm by market capitalization. Despite strong fiscal fourth-quarter results, the stock fell more than 8% in the wake of massive expectations.
Tariff drama continued to dominate headlines this week as well. Trump confirmed that previously delayed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico would indeed go into effect in March, along with an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. Trump also met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and sign a minerals deal. However, the meeting turned heated, and Zelenskyy was seen leaving the White House with no deal signed.
The January core personal consumption expenditures price index reading was another highlight of the week. The metric—widely seen as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge—came in line with consensus estimates.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -1.0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slumped -3.5%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) bucked the trend, rising +1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Seeking Alpha's Calls Of The Week
Hims & Hers (HIMS): Capitalizing On The GLP-1 Rush Before The Window Closes.
Upgrading To Buy: Here Is Why I Am Turning Cautiously Optimistic on Nike (NKE).
This ETF (DVY) Is A Buy - High Dividend Factor Shining In 2025, More Gains Ahead.
Admirable Consistent Growth, But Workday (WDAY) Is Already Sitting At A High Price.
Differing Technicals, Fundamentals For Rivian (RIVN): I Still Wouldn't Be A Buyer Yet.
Realty Income's (O) Disappointing Guidance Pushes Me To Sidelines Once Again.
Incremental Improvement Might Be CVS Health's (CVS) Best Hope For This Year.
First Solar (FSLR) Is A Hold As No Floor In Sight - Pending Further Policy Clarity.
Stellantis (STLA) Reports Disappointing Results: It's Time To Throw In The Towel.
Dillard's (DDS): Continued Weakness, Misplaced Incentives Justify Bearish Outlook.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow +1% to 43,841. S&P 500 -1% to 5,955. Nasdaq -3.5% to 18,847. Russell 2000 -1.5% to 2,163. CBOE Volatility Index +7.8% to 19.63.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.3%. Utilities -1.5%. Financials +2.8%. Telecom -2.6%. Healthcare +1.7%. Industrials +1.1%. Information Technology -4%. Materials +0.7%. Energy +0.1%. Consumer Discretionary -2.1%. Real Estate +2.1%.
World Indices
London +1.7% to 8,810. France -0.5% to 8,112. Germany +1.2% to 22,551. Japan -4.2% to 37,153. China -1.7% to 3,321. Hong Kong -2.3% to 22,941. India -2.8% to 73,198.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -0.9% to $69.76/bbl. Gold -3.1% to $2,862.2/oz. Natural Gas -9.5% to 3.834. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.202.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.79%. USD/JPY +0.88%. GBP/USD -0.42%. Bitcoin -10.7%. Litecoin +1.9%. Ethereum -18.1%. XRP -14.3%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Erie Indemnity (ERIE) +12%. Fair Isaac (FICO) +11%. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) +10%. The AES Corporation (AES) +9%. Cincinnati Financial (CINF) +9%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) -26%. Teleflex (TFX) -24%. NetApp (NTAP) -20%. Viatris (VTRS) -18%. Sempra (SRE) -18%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.