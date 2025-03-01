What Moved Markets This Week

The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday fell about 1% for the week, underscoring a tough February overall for markets.



The enthusiasm that swept Wall Street after Donald Trump's election victory last year and inauguration last month has waned in the face of uncertainties caused by the U.S. president's tariff moves, along with data that has pointed to sticky inflation and a slowdown in the economy.



One of the biggest events this week was chip giant Nvidia's (NVDA) quarterly results. The company's blockbuster earnings over the last two years have turned it into the world's second-biggest firm by market capitalization. Despite strong fiscal fourth-quarter results, the stock fell more than 8% in the wake of massive expectations.



Tariff drama continued to dominate headlines this week as well. Trump confirmed that previously delayed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico would indeed go into effect in March, along with an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. Trump also met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and sign a minerals deal. However, the meeting turned heated, and Zelenskyy was seen leaving the White House with no deal signed.



The January core personal consumption expenditures price index reading was another highlight of the week. The metric—widely seen as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge—came in line with consensus estimates.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -1.0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slumped -3.5%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) bucked the trend, rising +1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



