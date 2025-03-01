Alpha Metallurgical Resources: Adding More To This Coal Giant

Maxime Emile
232 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources benefits from strong demand for met coal in developing markets like India, which supports long-term revenue growth despite global renewable energy trends.
  • AMR's higher average selling prices and significant share buybacks position it as a more attractive investment compared to peers like BTU and HCC.
  • Despite short-term price fluctuations and long-term renewable energy risks, AMR's robust financials and market position offer a 38.8% upside potential.
  • AMR's focus on met coal exports and strategic buybacks can yield higher returns than broader coal ETFs, making it a compelling medium-term investment.

Coal Worker With Handful Of Coal

Monty Rakusen

Brief Thesis Walkthrough

Investing in coal might seem like a risky idea now given the large global push for renewables which will phase out energy generation methods like burning coal. When in 2021, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (

This article was written by

Maxime Emile
232 Followers
My name is Maxime and I like to write about finances and share my views on various companies and their potential as an investment opportunity. My preferred sector is industrial. I live and work in Europe and we have a very long and proud history of being an industrial superpower so I guess it comes naturally. I have taken a few classes in investments and general economics but I'd like to think my somewhat different path of learning brings a fresh perspective for readers here on Seeking Alpha. I value companies that have a strong history of excellent operational performance and that keep their investors in high regard. The industrial sector tends to have quite a lot of them which is why I write the most about it. My motivation for starting a "career" here on Seeking Alpha comes down to me wanting to share my philosophy about investing, a philosophy that has benefitted me greatly over the past years. Hopefully at least one person will get something useful or learn something from the articles I share.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News