JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Preferred Stocks Compared To A CEF-Issued One

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • We advocate for increasing portfolio exposure to high-quality, fixed-income investment products amid overvalued common equity, focusing on CEF-issued preferred stocks with appealing yields and capital appreciation potential.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s preferred stock is compared to GAMCO Global Gold's preferred stock, highlighting the latter's superior credit quality and history of lower downside deviation.
  • Despite JPMorgan's strong market performance and solid dividend history, its preferred stock underperforms GGN-B in times of market distress due to lower credit quality.
  • GGN-B's higher credit rating and better performance during downturns make it a safer investment than JPM-K, especially when credit spreads widen.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »

Business Credit Score Gauge Concept, Excellent Grade.

Olivier Le Moal

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

We at Trade With Beta recently started a series of articles dedicated to the highest-rated preferred stocks on the exchange—the CEF-issued ones. Since common equity hasn't been this overvalued in years, we try to increase our portfolio

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.92K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGN.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
GGN.PR.B
--
JPM.PR.K
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News