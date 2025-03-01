Smallcap Eyecare Pharma Company Harrow Health Has Two Major Catalysts For 2025

Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW ) is a founder-led eye health company with a roughly $1B market capitalization that has seen strong growth in recent years due to savvy acquisitions. The stock got a little ahead of itself in 2024 and operational issues for

Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Not intended as investment advice. Author's opinion only. Seek professional investment and tax advice. Investment involves risk of complete loss. Author's position may change without notice. Write up may contain errors and/or inaccuracies and will not be updated. Small caps stocks may be volatile and/or illiquid. Loss-making firms carry additional risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.