A new management team and a new business strategy are producing results at Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) as this small-cap manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators looks to forge a more stable business model by prioritizing sales to durable/home
A Volatile Share Price Masks Some Of The Progress At Inogen
Summary
- Inogen's new management and strategy are yielding results, with better-than-expected 2024 performance and a more stable base from which to keep growing the B2B business.
- Despite weak DTC sales, strong B2B growth drove better-than-expected sales in Q4, and Inogen likewise beat on margins.
- Guidance disappointed investors and prompted a 15% drop in the shares, as moderately better revenue guidance was offset by unexpected gross margin deleverage.
- Key recent developments include FDA approval of the Simeox device and a strategic partnership with Yuwell, both offering long-term growth potential but requiring time to ramp.
- While 2024 progress is promising and the valuation is not at all demanding, significant risks remain, particularly in revenue acceleration and margin leverage, making Inogen a high-risk but intriguing speculative investment.
