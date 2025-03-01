The rise of AI has caused expectations for datacenter electricity demand - and by extension, overall power demand - to skyrocket since the unveiling of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022, prompting a rush toward clean energy purchases. Corporations in the US have contracted nearly
Corporate U.S. Clean Energy Purchases Near 120 GW, Driven By AI Datacenter Boom
Summary
- The rise of AI has caused expectations for datacenter electricity demand to skyrocket since the unveiling of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022, prompting a rush toward clean energy purchases.
- Faced with unprecedented load growth due to the rising need for energy-intensive AI datacenters, US tech companies dominated the corporate energy procurement market in the interval under review.
- Solar remains the preferred technology for corporate offtakers securing clean energy capacity in the US, however, accounting for 49.1% of overall corporate-tied US clean-energy capacity tracked as of this report. Wind is a distant second, representing only 23.9% of the total.
