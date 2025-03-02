Schrödinger's (NASDAQ:SDGR) Q4 2024 results and 2025 guidance were solid. The recent Novartis collaboration is also supportive of Schrödinger's approach to drug discovery and will help to minimize cash burn in coming years. Despite these positives,
Schrödinger: Still Waiting On A Catalyst
Summary
- Schrödinger's Q4 2024 results and 2025 guidance were solid, yet the company's share price remains low due to ongoing losses.
- Cash burn is likely to moderate going forward, as investments in the company's internal pipeline have now stabilized.
- Regardless, cash burn concerns are misplaced, as Schrödinger has demonstrated that it can manage its liquidity position through things like partnerships and licensing.
- Schrödinger appears attractively priced given the strength of its software business and growing drug discovery business.
- Despite this, I don't expect the stock to rerate until the company has meaningful clinical success.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDGR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.