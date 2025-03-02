Canadian National Railway Company: No Margin Of Safety Despite Supposedly Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • Canadian National Railway shares are trading 20% below their all-time high, with a 2.48% dividend yield, making them attractive for dividend growth investors.
  • Despite temporary issues like weak quarterly figures and US-Canada trade tensions, long-term growth prospects remain strong, but short-term downside risks persist.
  • The stock lacks a margin of safety at its current valuation, with an adjusted P/E ratio of 20.3, making it overvalued given its modest growth.
  • The latest dividend increase was below the long-term average, reducing its appeal for dividend growth investors.

The Canadian National Railway Company share (NYSE:CNI)(TSX:CNR:CA) is currently trading 20% below its all-time high from a year ago.

With a dividend yield of almost 2.48%, the share is also at a valuation level last

I am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

