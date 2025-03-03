Get Paid Like A King: 2 High-Yield Stocks You'll Love

Mar. 03, 2025 7:30 AM ETTRP, VICI, TRP:CA
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • I believe a long-term rotation from growth to value stocks is underway. U.S. growth stocks are historically expensive, while international value stocks offer better risk/reward.
  • My thesis is supported by data showing growth stocks' underperformance and value stocks' resurgence. This shift is driven by stretched valuations and changing market dynamics.
  • I'm focusing on undervalued dividend stocks with strong fundamentals. These picks align with my strategy of prioritizing income, safety, and long-term growth potential.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Unrecognizable mature man holding US Dollar bills

CiydemImages

Introduction

For more than a year, I have been making the case that we're about to see a longer-term rotation from growth to value stocks. This includes articles with titles like "Forget The Mag-7: 2 Of My Favorite

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.01K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRP--
TC Energy Corporation
VICI--
VICI Properties Inc.
TRP:CA--
TC Energy Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News