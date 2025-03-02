Carillon Chartwell Real Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Trailing 12-month core CPI, a measure that strips out volatile components like food and energy prices, now sits at 3.3%.
  • With inflation remaining stubbornly high and the economy on seemingly solid ground, FOMC participants reduced their rate cut expectations for 2025.
  • Relative performance for the Fund was strong in comparison to the Morningstar Inflation-Protected Bond peer group, with the Fund’s I shares finishing in the 6th percentile out of 152 funds, as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Market Overview

Inflation remains elevated

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI), which attempts to reflect the change in prices for U.S. consumers across all goods and services purchased, bottomed in September and started to inflect higher during

