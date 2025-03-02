** Comments are my own (not my firm's) and no one else's**I worked for many years at an investment firm where I invested across public and private market opportunities. I underwrote fund managers, as well as individual securities. I left the firm to pursue an MBA from a Top-20 US B School. At school, I won the nation's premier stock pitching competition and was portfolio manager for the school's Consumer sector investments. During that time, I interned at a multi-family office and a hedge fund. I became adept at using Bloomberg and Factset for research. On top of that, I'm a CFA Charterholder and a CAIA Charterholder.Given my experience, I spend a lot of my time on Consumer stocks and avoid stocks that require a lot of technical knowledge I don’t have. I think shorting is extremely hard to pull off successfully and repeatably, so I tend to be a long-only buyer for my own portfolio. Early on, I was influenced by Ben Graham and early Buffett; however, courses at my B School led me to emphasize competitive advantages and growth prospects more frequently. I like quality on sale. I don’t rely solely on a DCF model for my recommendations, but they can provide support or possibly refute certain points of a thesis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.