Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is an omnichannel specialty retailer, engaged primarily in the sale of cosmetics and accessories, that boasts a strong domestic presence of over 1,400 locations and a robust ecommerce presence (20% of revenue
Ulta Beauty: Getting More Attractive With Each Visit, Just Like Its Customers
Summary
- Ulta Beauty's resilient operating performance, even during downturns, and consistent profitability make it a high-quality investment in a competitive, discretionary industry.
- The company's organic growth, international expansion, and strong customer loyalty drive future growth potential, despite competition from Sephora.
- Ulta's aggressive share buybacks and low valuation multiples suggest substantial value accretion for shareholders, aligning management interests with investors.
- Trading at a steep discount to historical valuation metrics, Ulta Beauty presents an attractive investment opportunity with a clean balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management.
