Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the casino operator with locations in Las Vegas as well as local casinos in the Midwest and South, reported strong Q4 results in early February with momentum in online
Boyd Gaming: Ended 2024 On A Strong Note
Summary
- Boyd Gaming ended 2024 with strong online momentum and a stable brick-and-mortar performance, exceeding Wall Street's expectations.
- The good positioning in online gaming creating a way to capitalize on FanDuel's position, and the newly started Virginia investment, add further earnings growth potential in 2025 and beyond.
- I estimate 33% upside in Boyd's stock to a fair value of $100.8.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.