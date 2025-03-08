Get Ready: The REIT Recovery Is About To Take Off

Mar. 08, 2025 8:25 AM ET, , , , , , , 1 Comment
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • The REIT recovery has stalled in recent months.
  • But I think that it will soon resume.
  • I present the powerful catalyst that could push REITs a lot higher.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Highway Road Sign; Recovery One Mile

JamesBrey

REITs (VNQ) began their recovery from a multi-year bear market in late 2023.

They are up 31% since then on average:

However, the above chart also shows that their recovery stalled in November and has stagnated since then.

 I have a gift for you! 

You can learn more by clicking here.  

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA
66.78K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
REXR.PR.B--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.875% PFD SER B
REXR.PR.C--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.625 CUM PFD C
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News