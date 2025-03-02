Chipotle: The Growth Story Is Starting To Run Out Of Steam

Skeptical12
2.57K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Chipotle's recent earnings report shows slowing sales growth and limited pricing power, leading me to reiterate my sell rating on the stock.
  • The fast food chain's profitability levels are peaking, with operating margins near a 10-year high and increased competition impacting same-store sales growth.
  • Despite plans to double store count by 2030, Chipotle's growth rate has slowed, and the company faces challenges in expanding internationally and maintaining high valuations.
  • Analysts project modest revenue growth and earnings per share increases, but the company's higher prices make it vulnerable to economic downturns and consumer spending shifts.
Chicken quesadilla

LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Growth companies are usually some of the most volatile investments on the market. While analysts are often good at projecting earnings for slow-growth corporations, forecasting models for higher-growth companies is usually more challenging.

Chipotle (CMG) has been one

This article was written by

Skeptical12
2.57K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG
--
CMGS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News