Buying The Dip (With These 6 Stocks) During Market Uncertainty

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Steven Cress shows the market starting to rotate quite heavily into defensive sectors (0:40). Emma Johnston, The Country Investor, shares what's driving market uncertainty in 2025 (2:30). Staying disciplined with companies that have strong fundamentals (7:30). 3 dividend stocks, beginning with VICI Properties (10:25). 3 stocks to buy on the dip (16:00). Contextualizing recent drops in Steve's top 2025 picks (23:05). This is an excerpt from a recent webinar.

Subscribe to Steven's Alpha Picks

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: Hey, everyone, thank you so much for tuning in. Today, I am so excited because I know you both have seen Steve and Emma on various webinars and videos here on Seeking Alpha, but we have them together today to talk about the uncertainty going on in this market right now.

There's a lot of different things coming from internationally and even here in the States itself.

Steven Cress: And Daniel, really, this is very timely. As you know, the markets have been incredibly volatile. So I really welcome the opportunity to talk to our Seeking Alpha members and subscribers and anyone who's new to our platform to guide them through this market that is really not that dissimilar to me. I've been through many market pullbacks and corrections. I think we might be in the early stages here, and it's usually all pinned on uncertainty.

So this environment might be a little bit different than past environments, but certainly the stocks react no differently during periods of uncertainty. And that means companies that have good fundamentals typically sell off sharply. And that's what brings us here today.

Looking at the last five days of trading activity for sectors, you can see that defensive sectors have done fairly well. Consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare are in the positive domain. When the sectors that perform well over the last year, such as consumer discretionary, consumer services, technology, have performed very, very poorly.

So it shows that the market is actually starting to rotate quite heavily into the defensive sectors. You could see the same sectors that are performing poorly now have some of the best performance over the last 52 weeks. The sectors that are performing well now where some of the stocks, the sectors that did not perform relatively well.

What is it about? We have a couple of things that are happening. We have the Trump tariffs, which are as much as 25%. We have some signs that inflation is starting to come in hot again, there's instability within the government, and there's weaken consumer confidence.

And all this is shifting investor focus from what had been companies with great fundamentals and stocks that had very strong performance to selling those stocks and getting into defensive sectors for stability. Emma is going to tell us a little bit more about this.

Emma Johnston: Great, thanks so much, Steve. I wanted to take some time to set the table really of what is driving this market uncertainty in 2025.

There's a few separate things, some of them new, some of them emerging. I think some of that uncertainty we saw before the election last year has evolved into uncertainty around really rapidly shifting policies.

So as you all probably know, earlier this month, February 4th, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and subsequently has suspended them, but they're back in the conversation. I'll speak to that a little bit later.

We had a major disruption in the market in late January when DeepSeek unveiled their latest AI model. It was a cost effective magnificent model that caused tech stocks to drop nearly 5% in a single day. They've regained some ground in the interim, but that I think really was a reflection of some of the uneasiness that's been internalized by the market.

We have broader concerns about earnings deterioration, particularly in the Magnificent 7 and how that could impact broader markets.

I spoke a little bit to those presidential directives impacting market uncertainty, and it's really helped catalyze this rotation into a risk-off positioning for investors. As I said, 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada with the exception of Canadian energy, which was levied at 10%. Again, those have been suspended, but only for the month.

So they come back into the conversation on March 6th, and I think all eyes are on that. Market losses were pretty severe in early trading and they've really played out in automotive sectors, which are pretty reliant on supply chains between these two countries as well as China.

And so you may be familiar with the phrase, what's good for (GM) is good for America. That's an old tried and true phrase, I think, from the 1950s, but if you believe in it, the state of play with regards to tariffs is not particularly good for GM.

So again, investors could really have started to internalize that uncertainty and again, we're seeing it reflected in certain sectors. We've seen how that's really contributed to a cautious investor sentiment. Gold (GLD) is seeing extended gains. I think they've had around seven weeks of gains, which we haven't seen that consecutive period of gains since the pandemic.

Inflation and interest rate concerns, this has long plagued the U.S. markets and it was people were beating that drum quite a bit in 2024. We started our path of monetary easing in Q3 of 2024. And I think at the time markets were very hopeful we would have seen several subsequent rate cuts in 2025 and that is looking increasingly less so.

And this is really challenging for businesses who need to model out what their borrowing costs are going to be. It's also challenging for investors who are less likely to spend, excuse me, not investors, for consumers that are less likely to spend when interest rates are higher.

And so, at this current moment, traders are pricing in a probability of rates being held steady at the next meeting. That's what we saw back again in January. And I think the latest projections, we were not anticipating a rate cut until June. So that's end of the first half of 2025. And like I said, these higher for longer interest rates could lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting markets, etc.

And I wanted to touch on the lower Magnificent 7 forward earnings. We're seeing a broader deterioration in earnings for the S&P 500. So outside of the Magnificent 7, there've been certain exogenous events that we're seeing impact lower forward earnings for insurance companies, the LA fires, for example, but also long tail effects of the Boeing (BA) strike that occurred early in this year, etc.

So we're seeing it in pockets, but this is a huge concern of lower forward earnings for the Magnificent 7. Investors will be familiar with the fact that these seven tech companies take up an outsized market cap weighting in the S&P 500. I think it's about a third at present moment, and we are anticipating lower forward earnings for the Magnificent 7.

And when you have stocks with these valuations that are reliant on sustained earnings growth, when we see that slow, we could see some of these stocks wobble, which would likely have broader implications for a broader market.

So these are just three or four, again - some old, some new - emerging themes that are impacting markets, but I'm going to hand it back over to Steve to speak a little bit about what we can do about that.

SC: I think it's really important, Emma. We're not quite sure. We don't have a crystal ball into what the markets are going to do, but we certainly know that there are elements of uncertainty that are popping up that we didn't have three or four months ago.

I think three or four months ago, investors were fairly confident that we would see a string of interest rate cuts that inflation was under control. And as the new administration came in, people were very hopeful that there would be increased growth and tax cuts.

I think as people are looking at it now, there's a lot of uncertainty, and we're seeing that more so in the stocks that have performed really well. Something we said early on, keep calm and carry on.

I want to really highlight the importance for creating generational wealth. It tends to be done by people who can remain consistent. And I love this quote, consistency on average creates excellence over time. And it really emphasizes that maintaining a steady effort and discipline, even at an average level, leads to outstanding results in the long-term, which means you have to stay true to the discipline of finding companies that have strong fundamentals.

If you're rotating in and out of sectors all the time, chances are you're going to miss the best parts of the market. Volatility and uncertainty can actually be an investor's best friend. While we have these massive pullbacks, it's a great opportunity to get into stocks that have strong fundamentals.

And as I mentioned early on, the companies that have good fundamentals, that had good Momentum, when people get scared, these are the first stocks that they sell because they've made profits in it, they have liquidity, and they sell it off to run for the hills and get defensive.

So stocks that could have good fundamentals can often come down 10%, 20%, 30%, even 40% while their earnings growth is maintained and the Valuation frameworks just get better and better.

So it's really important. We're going to probably have some turbulence in the weeks and months ahead. And as that turbulence comes and the market gets surprised and good stocks come off, just stay true to a discipline, whether you're doing it like every few weeks, every few months, look for the companies with good fundamentals, ignore what the talking heads are saying, because when we come out of it, the stocks that have the biggest rebounds are the companies with the strongest fundamentals.

We're going with a barbell approach here. To help manage this volatility, we're sticking with companies that have good fundamentals and Strong Buys, but we're splitting it up.

We're looking for companies that have good dividends because companies that have dividends with strong fundamentals, they tend not to go down as much.

And on the other side, I am looking to buy on the dips. So by combining the strategy together, it gives you a diversified approach where you can have income generation, but really good opportunities on stocks that have dipped.

I've highlighted a couple of stocks here today. Strong Buys with the exception of one, Philip Morris (PM), which is a Buy, which is a great dividend stock. We have Brinker (EAT), we have (VICI), we have SkyWest (SKYW), Philip Morris, we have (LRN), and (ITRN).

All of them have really good valuation frameworks, good growth grades, really strong Profitability, really good Momentum and really good EPS Revisions. And the EPS Revisions show you where analysts are actually taking their estimates up for a company.

And remember, these grades are all sector relative. So when we look at the Value or the Growth of a company and we're looking at that grade, we know it's relative to the sector.

So first, I'm going to start with the three dividend stocks. We have VICI Properties, (VICI), a tremendous company. It's got a market cap of about $32 billion. In the real estate sector, it currently ranks number 12 out of 174.

And within the specialized REITs, it ranks two out of 11, and it's got a whopping yield of 5.62%. It is one of the highest dividend yield of the companies that we're bringing forward here today. It is also one of the largest property owners on the Las Vegas Strip.

So you could count on them having fairly good revenues coming in from the companies that are leasing their properties. So, they won't be quite as dependent on Las Vegas doing well if the economy turns up because they have these longer leases there.

We're also showing that they've had annual rental escalations of 1% to 2%, and they have very strong revenue growth history. You could see the AFFO growth for the five-year CAGR is 8.84% versus 2.76%.

Philip Morris, (PM), it has a market cap of $235 billion. Now, often this company, as you're well aware, being involved with nicotine and cigarettes. It has not had a favorable limelight during many periods in the past.

However, Philip Morris is still here and they actually have very strong innovation as well. Currently, within consumer staples, it ranks 14 out of 188. In the tobacco sector industry, it ranks number one out of eight. This has a really good dividend yield, too, of 3.56%. Mind you, the S&P has a dividend yield that's about 1.2%.

These dividend-paying stocks are 2x to 3x greater than the S&P. Let’s see, they made $15 billion in Q4 in smoke-free net revenue. So those are electronic devices, vape devices that are non-tobacco related, $15 billion in Q4. So their innovation is really paying off for them.

The dividend growth grade is supported by 215% return on net tangible assets, which is a 1,300% premium to its peers. You can see the Dividend Safety Grade for the company is A-. And again, these are all sector relative.

The Dividend Growth Grade is A+. So that means the attractiveness of their Dividend Growth is far superior to similar companies. And the Dividend Yield is sort of similar to other companies in the sector, but the dividend consistency has been fantastic for Philip Morris.

The forward dividend yield is at 3.5%. This stock, as I mentioned, it has a Buy on it. The Valuation and the Growth is in-line with the sector, but overall Profitability Grade is A+.

When you look at the gross profit margin, it's an A relative to the sector. We have the absolute data right there. It's very transparent. You could see the gross profit margin is 64% versus the sector at 35%, an 80% premium.

The EBIT margin at almost 35%, it’s an A+ grade. The sector is only at around 9%, putting it at a 288% premium. Across all the profitability metrics, this company looks great. And one that I particularly like is, when I look at cash from operations or cash per share, you could see it's tremendous compared to the rest of the sector.

We're going to go to the next dividend-paying stock, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN). This is actually an ADR that's primarily listed in the United States. It's an Israeli company. This is more on the small-cap side, but they have a really good dividend yield as well.

The dividend yield is 3.74% and the IT sector, that's what I really like about this because we don't have many IT companies that have dividends to begin with let alone a strong dividend yield, this currently ranks 15 out of 551. And within the communications equipment sector ranks number one at a 44. The core business model focuses on fleet management through GPS tracking.

So, they have fleets and they do a lot of work in Latin America. They just got a big contract through Nissan as well. So their business continues to be really strong, as evident by the strong net cash position of $67 million for the third quarter of 2024.

And it's a subscription business as well in parts and they added 40,000 net subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, capitalizing on strategic partnerships.

When you buy a stock for a dividend, you want to make sure that dividend is safe. So we created these Dividend Grades, which show Dividend Safety Growth, Yield and Consistency.

Since 2010 when we started our initial backtest for Dividend Safety, 98.77% of dividend cuts were averted if you owned a stock that had a Dividend Grade from A+ to A-.

And almost just as good, 98% of dividend cuts were averted by owning stocks with Dividend Safety Grades all the way from A+ to B-. So that's a really good range. If you owned a stock that has a Dividend Safety Grade with that range of A+ to B-, you're in pretty good shape. Conversely, 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a Dividend Safety Grade of C+ to F, and 70% of all stocks that had a Dividend Safety Grade of F had cut their dividend.

So you could see we really have a good track record with using our Dividend Safety Grades. And if you were to look during the pandemic period, 41% of all stocks that had a Dividend Safety Grade of F at the start of January 2023 cut their dividend within the next 12 months.

So, companies that have basically dipped and we like. There are three companies that we're looking at here. There's (EAT), (LRN), and SkyWest (SKYW).

Most of these stocks had peaked up towards the end of January, but all of them have really come off that period. Brinker, which is EAT, has come off quite a bit, and SkyWest has really come off quite a bit since that period.

So LRN is Stride, Inc. This is an educational company. It's fairly large. The market cap is almost $6 billion. This is a Quant Strong Buy. Within consumer discretionary, it ranks 7 out of 485 and within educational services, it ranks 1 out of 25. It's a tech-based learning company that offers education from kindergarten all the way through to adult classes.

There was a negative catalyst out there in October 2024. There was a short seller report that impacted the stock at that point, alleging misuse of Pandemic Federal Relief Funding and it was also hit by inflation and rising costs. But you could see the stock by looking at the Quant Rating history, what we recommended the stock a year ago, and it has done incredibly well.

Some of the positive catalysts are that it topped EPS and revenue estimates 9 times, meaning over the last nine quarters that this company has reported, they've beat both top and bottom line analyst estimates.

In the second quarter of 2024, enrollment was up 19% to a record 230,000 students. Its year-over-year revenue growth is 13% versus the sector at 2.53%, which is a 419% premium to the sector. So very, very positive.

The Valuation is in-line with the sector. Growth is a bit better than sector with a B grade. Profitability with a B grade is better than sector. But when you look at Momentum and Analyst Revisions, that's an A+. Again, this is a Strong Buy.

Going to our next company, Brinker International, ticker symbol (EAT). Market cap is $6.82 billion. In the consumer discretionary space, this ranks one out of 485 stocks. And within the industry of restaurants, it ranks one out of 42.

I just found out recently this is one of Goldman's favorite picks for 2025. This company offers a big bang for your buck. They have Chili's and Just Wings and you might be familiar with those businesses. I certainly am, I'm there all the time.

Negative catalyst for the company, it was very challenged by COVID. However, it got through that period. It also is impacted to a certain extent by tariffs and obviously, inflation increases.

But the positive catalysts are the stock was up 200%. And despite being up 200%, the Valuation is the same now as it was six months ago at the C level. So the Growth on the Factor Grade card is a B. Six months ago it was a C+. So the Growth is actually stronger now than it was six months ago, yet the Valuation is still the same.

Year-to-date, the stock is up about 14%, but you could see longer-term, it is off it's 52-week high, which was at $189, and the stock is now $151.

The Seeking Alpha contributors have a consensus of a Hold of the stock. Wall Street has a consensus of a Hold on the stock, even though, as I said, it's one of Goldman's Top Stocks for 2025. Our Quant has had a Strong Buy on it.

Growth for the company, and you could see there are quite a few As here. Looking at Revenue growth, you could see year-over-year was 13%. The forward revenue growth, the CAGR, is 9.8%. As we scroll down, that's top line.

If we look at the bottom line growth, you could see the EPS GAAP growth year-over-year was 49%, but the EPS forward GAAP growth rate is actually 60%. So, forward growth for the company is stronger than year-over-year, and that's something that the MAG-7 stocks don't have.

With the MAG-7 stocks, we're finding that the year-over-year growth was higher than the forward growth. When you buy these stocks, you really do like to see forward growth that's stronger than the year-over-year growth. But you can see quite a few A's here in terms of the growth.

And if we were to look at the Valuation, on a number of metrics, it does look expensive or in-line with the sector, but as we look at the PEG, especially the forward PEG growth rate, it gets an A grade.

And as Daniel knows, I really like the PEG because that combines two metrics into one. It combines the P/E and the growth rate of the company into a single blended metric so it really gives you an idea when you combine the Value and Growth of what the company looks like.

And I'm a big fan of that PEG and you could see it comes in at 0.46 versus the sector at 1.47. So the stock is actually at a discount in terms of Valuation, 68% to the sector on a PEG basis.

We're going to go on to our number six stock, which is SkyWest, that has a market cap of $4 billion. It's one of the smaller big airline companies. Within the industrial sector ranks 22 out of 617. Within passenger airlines, it ranks six out of 26. In the last month, the stock was down about 1%.

There are some negatives in terms of aviation accidents, which really have impacted the group overall, not specific to SkyWest, but outside companies. However, they have traded down in sympathy.

American Airlines (AAL) was down 15%, Delta (DAL) was down 6% in the last 30 days, and it brought SkyWest down. Again, those accidents having nothing to do with SkyWest, but it has traded down in sympathy, which is often a really great buying opportunity.

In terms of the positive catalyst, the industry has shown long-term resilience to accidents in the past. So we do know when accidents happen, these airline stocks do tend to come back. And specifically for SkyWest, the projected fleet expansion and a 12% increase in aircraft utilization in 2025.

As we look at the Valuation page, we could see the stock is really cheap compared to the sector. So we look at P/E, it's 12x versus the sector at 19x. So on a trailing P/E basis, it's at a 35% discount to the sector. And on a forward basis, the P/E is actually 10x versus the sector median at 19x. That's at a 45% discount to the sector.

So really a very inexpensive stock. If we look at Growth, we could see it's an A+ for Growth. So you're getting a Valuation framework that is terrific and you're getting a company that is much, much stronger compared to the sector.

If we look at the year-over-year revenue growth, it was 20% versus the sector at a mere 3.9%. Forward growth is slowing down a little bit at 11.45%, but it's still at a monster premium to the sector, which is only at 4.92%.

When we get down to EPS, it'd be hard to compete against the last year, year-over-year growth rate. The EPS was 909%. Let's get a little bit more realistic, but even that is a tremendous number for forward growth at 132% versus the sector at 9.97%. So you could see on a basis of Valuation looking terrific and Growth looking terrific, why I like SkyWest here.

However, there's something I do want to show everybody, the Top 10 Stocks for 2025, and Daniel, you were part of that presentation where we presented, you could see many of these stocks are actually getting clobbered.

And I want to show you. I've dated this actually, the overall performance to when we recommended these stocks. And you could see that, overall, these 10 stocks are up 7.3%, which is still better than the S&P.

But Daniel, if we were to look at this two weeks ago, that number showed the Top 10 Stocks that I picked were up 23%. Just a week ago. So these stocks have gotten completely crushed in the last week.

These stocks, if you look at the one-month performance on these stocks, you could see some of them have gotten crushed. (AGX) down 27%, Credo (CRDO) down 18%, PayPal (PYPL) down 16%, Urban Outfitters (URBN) down 12%. So that's the last one month.

But if you look at the six-month performance, you could look at the results, their performance is outstanding. AGX was up 81%. Credo was up 85%. PayPal, not quite as much, but the fundamentals look good there. Urban Outfitters up 27%. (DXPE) up 79%. Intapp (INTA) up 53%. Brinker up 108%. So some of these stocks have just really gotten crushed. (OPFI) was up 148% in the last six months. And you could see in the last one month, all these stocks have come down.

And I want to show you the earnings on these companies. Most of these stocks just recently released their earnings. Every one of these stocks, Daniel, that have reported recently, beat both the top and bottom line. So that means that when they came in with their actual revenues and actual earnings for the last quarter, every single company beat analysts' expectations.

Irregardless of that beat, the stocks have been getting crushed over the last four weeks. So it has nothing to do with the fundamentals on these stocks. The fundamentals are really, really strong.

It just shows that investor sentiment is fearful so they're selling stocks with good fundamentals and they're going into the typical safe havens.

They're getting defensive, they're going into utilities, they're going into consumer staples, and it's a fear-led approach, which just presents an incredible opportunity to own these names as they take a dip.

DS: The Dividend Investing Forum is coming up on March 5. We highly encourage you to put that on your calendars. Here is the registration link if you would like to sign up for that.

And what I think about this event and why it's so timely is people want to manage risk, especially during this turbulence, this uncertainty in the markets right now. And some people might be hitting that age where they're also like, “Well, I just want to park it. I want to park it in something that feels stable, that pays me my income, kind of gets that growth risk off the table a little bit.”

And that's why we're excited to bring the Dividend Investing Forum to you. The timing can't be better. I mean, we like to say that we try to get the timing perfect. I mean, this feels like the timing is perfect. So we hope that you join us there.