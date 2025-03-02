Union Pacific: A Solid Company, Fully Valued

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.48K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Union Pacific is a major U.S. railroad company with a $150B market cap, operating 32,000 miles of track across 23 states.
  • Revenue per share has seen fluctuations, but gross profit margin and ROIC remain stable, indicating a resilient financial performance.
  • Dividend growth has been erratic but is average more than 10% over the past decade and is on an overall upward trend.

Union Pacific locomotive cargo freight train with cars passing on railroad tracks in Georgia downtown midtown city in summer

ablokhin

Company Description

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is one of the largest and most well-know railroad companies in the United States. The company operates primarily in the Western portion of the country, with approximately 32,000 miles of track across 23 states. UNP

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.48K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News